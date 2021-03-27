PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Update

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SMNUF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

