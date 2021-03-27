Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Increases By 1,446.7%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 849,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.43. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ampakines, which are small molecule compounds to enhance the excitatory actions of the neurotransmitter glutamate at the alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor complex; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

