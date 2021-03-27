Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKTY traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 123,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Mechanical Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mechanical Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

