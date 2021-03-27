Analysts Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) PT at €74.22

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.22 ($87.32).

KRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KRN traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.65 ($80.76). The stock had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.56. Krones has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -154.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

