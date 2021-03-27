Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $94.23 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $94.23 million and $1.11 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00058180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00243258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00848418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00074499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,456 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

