USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 143,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,356. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

