Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $266,936.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

