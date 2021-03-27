Avalanche Price Down 23.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $173.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,999,644 coins and its circulating supply is 127,833,609 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.