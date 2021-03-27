Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Hits $22.76 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,680,609 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

