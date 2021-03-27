Zacks: Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. L Brands reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 5,467,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,693. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

