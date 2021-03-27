Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 807.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 44,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,834. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

