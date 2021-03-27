Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter.
ELR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.37. 22,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,330. Eastern Platinum has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$50.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.