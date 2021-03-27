Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter.

ELR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.37. 22,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,330. Eastern Platinum has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$50.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

