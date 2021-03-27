Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($1.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.