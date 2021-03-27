Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of MARUY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 8,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.08. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $88.44.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

