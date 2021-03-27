Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $222.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $201.88. 692,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day moving average of $204.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

