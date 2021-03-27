Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $19.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 243,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,900. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.