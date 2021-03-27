Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) PT at $21.44

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 1,818,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,929. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,857 shares of company stock worth $1,859,107. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.