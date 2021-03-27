Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 938.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,067 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

MCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

