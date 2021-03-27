RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB Education stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.82. 554,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

