First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 963.6% in March

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 963.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 7,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.