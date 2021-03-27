LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.28 million and $19,920.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

