Brokerages Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target at $20.40

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. 2,191,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,745. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

