XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $53.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

XPeng stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,863,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,433,018. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

