$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report sales of $8.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.65 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 1,149,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

