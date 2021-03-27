Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Decreases By 99.6%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTIVF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. On Track Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
