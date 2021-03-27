Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 98.6%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,829. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

