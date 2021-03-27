Brokerages Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target at $5.83

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,667. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.