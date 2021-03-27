Brokerages Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target at $5.83

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.
THTX stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,667. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
