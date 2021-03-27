Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

