Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $151,607.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.53 or 0.00854234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00074129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030278 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

