Edgeless Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,628.38 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $727,628.38 and approximately $333.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00614171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

