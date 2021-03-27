Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 1,752.3% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 1,752.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,336,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,218 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000.

JRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 301,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,117. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

