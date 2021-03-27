Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 11,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

