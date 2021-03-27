LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 328.5% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAIX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 4,521,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,849. The company has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. LAIX has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

