South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 346.9% in March

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 35,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. South32 has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Get South32 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.