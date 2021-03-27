Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 303.4% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marketing Worldwide stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,157,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,167,291. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

