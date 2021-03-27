Sentivate 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $672,640.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and approximately $672,640.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.94 or 0.00615245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,312,221 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.