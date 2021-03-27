Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GENH remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Friday. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963. Generation Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85.
About Generation Hemp
