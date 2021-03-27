Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,280. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

