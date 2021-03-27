BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 360.1% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 360.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 794,643 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.