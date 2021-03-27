Meter Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $12.77 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00009812 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

