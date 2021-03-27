DATA (DTA) Price Down 29.1% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $1.19 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

