Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 1,861.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SAUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770. Straumann has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.