Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT at C$15.13

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.54. 199,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,316. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

