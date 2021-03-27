Veil Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,140.80 or 0.99917479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00292612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00357856 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.67 or 0.00643685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

