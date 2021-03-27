Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,517.10

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $16,517.10 and approximately $25.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

