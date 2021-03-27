Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $384.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.20 million and the highest is $395.28 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $382.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,344,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

