CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 109,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43. CLST has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

