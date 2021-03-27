CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CLHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 109,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43. CLST has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
