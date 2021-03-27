Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 2,215.8% in March

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 2,215.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,079. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

