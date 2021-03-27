Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Viasat stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,482.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

