MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Hits $2.20 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $11,479.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003154 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005592 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00198305 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,755,118 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

